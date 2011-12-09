LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Marisa Tomei and Joshua Jackson will star in the upcoming political thriller "Inescapable," Myriad Pictures and Alliance Films announced Thursday.

Alexander Siddig ("Miral") will co-star in the film, which will be directed by his "Cairo Time" collaborator Ruba Nadda.

Nadda also wrote the script.

"Inescapable" centers on a Syrian expatriate (Siddig) whose journalist daughter goes missing in Damascus. He returns to his country to track her down and calls on a former love (Tomei) to help him. Jackson plays an embassy official of dubious allegiance.

The film will be produced by Daniel Iron with Lance Samuels, who previously paired up on "The Bang Bang Club."

Christine Vachon of Killer Films, Kirk D'Amico of Myriad Pictures and Mark Slone of Alliance Films are executive producers. Myriad Pictures will sell the international rights to the film, while Alliance Films will distribute "Inescapable" in Canada.

The financing for "Inescapable" is provided by Telefilm Canada, OMDC, the Harold Greenberg Fund, DTI and the National Bank of Canada.