BANGALORE Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX.O) touched their life-high on Wednesday on a news report that the electronic bond-trading platform operator could be up for sale.

If it decides on a sale, the company could fetch around $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal said on its website on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Though the names of the interested parties are not known, potential bidders might include Bloomberg LP, SunGard Data Systems BAINSD.UL and private equity players, said Niamh Alexander, an analyst with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

"We also consider exchanges but the price might be relatively high for them, nonetheless an all-cash transaction by ICE (ICE.N) or CME (CME.O) could still be accretive," Alexander said.

The large price tag that is being reported has to do more with the potential for growth of the company, MorningStar analyst Michael Wong told Reuters.

"A MarketAxess sale has always been a possibility. The company has posted a record profit consistently for the last nine quarters and a lot of regional dealers are switching to the company's fee-based models," Wong said.

The company has $136 million in cash as of June 30 and the analyst said that could make it a target for a leveraged buyout.

MarketAxess, which has a market value of $914 million, was formed in 2000 by Bear Stearns, Chase Manhattan and J.P. Morgan to create an online multi dealer credit markets platform.

Currently, CCMP Capital Advisors LLC owns a 15 percent stake in the company. Other investors include Janus Capital Management and BlackRock Institutional Trust Co.

For the second quarter, the company reported a 30 percent jump in revenue at $45.8 million from the previous year.

Shares of the New York-based company were up 15 percent at $27.69 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq. They touched a record high of $30.25 earlier in the day.

