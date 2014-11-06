SINGAPORE Sentiment toward most emerging Asian currencies deteriorated in the last two weeks with short positions on South Korea's won swelling to the largest in two and a half years, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, amid a strong dollar and a slowing Chinese economy.

Bearish bets on the won rose to the highest since May 2012, according to a survey of 15 currency strategists and traders conducted from Tuesday to Thursday.

Views on the currency turned pessimistic as the yen hit a seven-year low after the Bank of Japan on Oct. 31 unexpectedly eased monetary policy. The stimulus prompted expectations that South Korea's central bank would cut its policy interest rate further.

The won touched a 14-month low against the dollar on Thursday after media quoted Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan as saying that the government will manage the currency to make it move in line with weakening yen.

South Korea's President Park Geun-hye and senior officials have expressed concerns over the weakening yen. South Korean and Japanese companies compete for a similar group of products such as cars on major markets around the world.

Sentiment on most other emerging Asian currencies also worsened as the dollar stayed around a 4-1/2-year high against a basket of major currencies.

Short positions in the ringgit rose to their largest since August last year.

The Malaysian currency hit a nine-month low as central bank data showed foreign investors cut holdings in the country's bonds in September. Offshore funds also sold the currency amid concerns that lower commodity prices would hurt economic fundamentals of the major palm oil exporter.

Long positions in the Chinese yuan slightly eased, while views on the Singapore dollar, the Taiwan dollar, the Philippine peso and the Thai baht turned bearish.

The Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah resisted the pessimism on hopes of economic reforms and more capital inflows from investors searching for higher yields.

Bullish bets on the rupee rose to the largest since early June. The Indian currency has benefited from strong capital inflows backed by easing inflation, a rating outlook upgrade by Standard & Poor's and the government's reform policies.

The rupiah saw small long positions for first time since mid-August on hopes of cuts in fuel subsidies to improve Indonesia's fiscal balance.

The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3.

A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):

DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB

6-Nov -0.87 1.02 0.74 -0.02 0.41 -0.62 1.01 0.28 0.54

23-Oct -0.90 -0.31 -0.08 0.19 -0.08 -0.51 0.05 -0.08 -0.16

9-Oct -0.75 0.96 0.66 1.15 0.59 -0.03 0.73 0.47 0.57

25-Sept -0.94 0.27 0.57 0.86 0.65 0.04 0.65 0.58 0.34

11-Sept -1.15 0.19 0.93 0.42 -0.07 -0.07 0.40 0.03 0.32

28-Aug -1.07 -0.77 -0.09 0.00 -0.14 -0.41 -0.84 -0.58 -0.21

14-Aug -1.10 -0.62 -0.02 -0.02 -0.21 0.25 -0.83 -0.42 -0.53

31-July -0.80 -0.53 -0.09 -0.19 -0.29 -0.24 -0.53 -0.44 -0.52

17-July -0.39 -0.16 -0.31 -0.04 0.05 -0.35 -0.92 -0.34 -0.08

3-July -0.69 -1.53 -0.47 0.64 -0.57 -0.14 -0.92 -0.69 0.28

(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BANGALORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)