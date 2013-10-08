LONDON Low-rated euro zone bonds mostly fell on Tuesday as lack of progress in resolving the U.S. budget stalemate made investor wary of exposure to riskier assets.

As the U.S. government shutdown entered a second week, European equities fell for a fourth session as investors fret that Republicans and Democrats won't reach an agreement on the budget nor on raising the debt ceiling ahead of an October 17 deadline, which could result in a U.S. debt default.

The softer tone in riskier assets was echoed in most peripheral euro zone bonds, with Italian and Spanish 10-year yields up 3 basis points at 4.33 and 4.24 percent respectively.

"This U.S. debt debate is overshadowing everything else. Everyone agrees that we will get some agreement given the catastrophic consequences if we don't but equally people are quite convinced that it will take until the 11th hour to get there," said Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister.

"In the meantime we have uncertainty and risk aversion creeping back into the market ... Peripherals have cooled down after the rally last week as the willingness or appetite to take on risk is rather limited."

Many U.S. economic data releases, including the monthly payrolls report scheduled for Friday, have been delayed by the government shutdown, leaving investors focused on the political developments in Washington.

Most market participants see the United States as very unlikely to miss payments on its debt because a default would likely have severe consequences, disrupting short-term funding and potentially creating broad aversion to U.S. debt that would raise the country's borrowing costs.

In core euro zone debt, German Bunds slipped as the market prepared to take down new debt supply from top-rated Netherlands though losses were limited by the U.S. impasse.

The Bund future was last 14 ticks lower at 140.17 with German 10-year yields 1.5 bps higher at 1.82 percent. Market participants expect the German yield to oscillate around the 1.72-1.85 range they have traded in over the past week in the absence of a breakthrough in Washington.

"We're just stuck in a political mire and there's no conviction to the market," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "Treasuries and Bunds remain rangebound and I don't see that changing until we see some shift in the fiscal environment in the U.S."

(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)