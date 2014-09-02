LONDON Portuguese bond yields rose on Tuesday as the country prepared to sell debt for the first time since it was forced to bail out Banco Espirito Santo, once its largest listed lender.

The 15-year bond, which will be sold on Wednesday via a syndicate of banks, comes on top of scheduled auctions from France and Spain on Thursday, prompting some investors and bank dealers to sell outstanding bonds in order to make room for the new supply.

While this has created some temporary disturbance in markets, strategists say the deal is a significant milestone for Portugal, which emerged from its EU/IMF bailout in May this year and has been plagued by troubles in its banking sector.

The deal will be the longest bond sold by Portugal since 2006. Long-dated bonds tend to be held by stable but conservative investors like pension funds and insurers, while hedge funds and other trading accounts favour shorter bonds.

"It's the ultimate sign of market normality," said Michael Michaelides, a strategist at RBS.

Portuguese 10-year yields rose 5 basis points to 3.25 percent, underperforming many of their peripheral peers, as IFR reported details of the new bond.

Spanish and Italian equivalents were 2 and 3 bps higher on the day, respectively, at 2.28 and 2.46 percent. ES10YT=TWEB IT10YT=TWEB

Michaelides said that demand for Portugal's deal will be a truer reflection of investor demand for the country, as a bond of that length is unlikely to be included in any future European Central Bank asset-purchase programme.

Market anticipation of such a programme, known as quantitative easing, has reached fever pitch in recent weeks - sending yields on most euro zone bonds to record lows - after ECB president Mario Draghi dropped hints of such a scheme at a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Aug. 22.

However, some investors started to book profits from the market's rally on Tuesday, in a sign they were paring back expectations that the ECB would announce any further stimulus measures when it meets on Thursday.

"We've had one heck of a rally following (ECB President Mario) Draghi's speech in Jackson Hole and we might be just seeing a bit of a pause for breath," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

"Even if Draghi doesn't announce rate cuts or QE (asset purchases), I think he will open doors to further significant action further down the road and that should be enough to support the market at least for now."

Sources from within the central bank told Reuters last week that new action on Thursday was unlikely but not impossible, and that the barrier to QE was still "very high".

Having edged up steadily all day, German borrowing costs - the benchmark for the euro zone - hit a day's high after data showed the US manufacturing sector grew at its fastest rate since 2011.

Despite the grim outlook in the euro zone that has kept the ECB policy ultra-easy, the contrasting recovery in the world's biggest economy heightens the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start to raise rates - a move that would reverberate across global markets.

German 10-year yields rose 6 basis points to 0.944 percent after the U.S. ISM data release, while equivalent yields in other core euro zone countries such as France and the Netherlands rose by a similar amount.

(Editing by Alison Williams and Susan Fenton)