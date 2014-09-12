LONDON Spanish bond yields edged up for a fifth straight day on Friday, on track for their biggest weekly rise since mid-2013 on investor nervousness that Catalan separatists could gain momentum from Scotland's independence bid.

Hundreds of thousands of people in wealthy Catalonia packed the streets of Barcelona on Thursday to demand the right to vote on a split from Spain, their ambitions boosted by next week's referendum in Scotland that could see it split from the United Kingdom.

Circumstances in Scotland are different from those in Catalonia, where a referendum planned for November is not recognised by the government in Madrid. But investors have been unnerved by the potential ripple effect a successful Scottish independence vote would have on Catalonia -- which accounts for 20 percent of Spain's national wealth -- prompting some to trim exposure to the country's bonds.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were up 2 basis points up at 2.34 percent, reversing most of last week's fall triggered by the European Central Bank's surprise monetary stimulus package. They have risen about 30 basis points over the week, on course for its biggest weekly rise since mid-June 2013.

"By relatively weak ... but nonetheless quite real (association) the Scottish referendum process is giving rise to concerns about Catalonia," said Lars Peter Lilleore, chief income analyst at Nordea in Copenhagen.

"That historical problem could flare up again and for investors especially in the nothern part of Europe that adds a little bit of uncertainty that they don't think is compatible with the low yields in Spanish (government bonds)."

FED WATCH

Many expect trade in Spanish bonds to remain skittish ahead of the Scottish referendum and as they eye developments in Catalonia, where the regional government has called a non-binding referendum on Nov. 9 over whether it should become a separate state. The Madrid government says the vote is illegal and cannot go ahead.

"We do not expect the rhetoric to get any softer in the next few weeks, neither in Madrid nor in Barcelona. As a result headline risk remains substantial going forward and so does the risk of a temporary Spanish government bond sell-off," RBS strategists said in a note.

Yields on other euro zone bonds, particulary higher-rated ones, were also higher on Friday with focus turning to U.S. retail sales data due later in the that analysts say could fuel an earlier-than-expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

[ECONUS]

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing, were 2 bps up at 1.02 percent with other core yields up by a similar amount.

Investors are convinced a Fed meeting next Wednesday will rubberstamp a shift towards higher interest rates next year suggested by a study by researchers from the U.S. central bank this week.

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)