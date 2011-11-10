LONDON German government bond futures hit new record highs on Thursday with markets nervous ahead of an Italian T-bill sale which will be a major test of Rome's ability to fund itself as talk of a split in the euro zone intensified the flight-to-quality flows.

Italy, which has for now replaced Greece as the biggest source of concern in Europe's two-year old debt crisis, will offer up to 5 billion euros of short-term Treasury bills, maturing November 2012.

"The T-Bill auction will be a big test of sentiment given the way Italian paper traded yesterday," said a trader.

"There were no signs of any buyers with the exception of the ECB and even their interest wasn't great."

The deepening crisis has spurred fears of a split in the euro zone, which can't afford to bailout Italy. EU officials told Reuters that French and German officials had held talks on splitting the zone.

"I'm expecting more of the same today in terms of sentiment, especially after the reports overnight of a smaller euro zone being discussed by France and Germany," the trader added.

December Bund futures were 53 ticks higher 139.35, having hit a new record high of 139.58 at the market open. Benchmark 10-year yields were 4 basis points lower at 1.68 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Italian bond yields rose as high as 7.5 percent on Wednesday as Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim government threatened prolonged instability.

The bonds were last trading around 83 percent of face value, with yields only contained by European Central Bank buying.

The 1-year Italian paper on offer was trading with an indicated yield of 7.5 percent in the grey market late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)