Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen takes the oath of office as the new chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve Board headquarters in Washington, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries sold off on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she strongly supports the current monetary policy strategy, suggesting the central bank's current reduction in asset purchases was on track.

In prepared remarks released ahead of her appearance in Congress, Yellen said she expects to continue trimming policy stimulus in measured steps due to broader improvements in the economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.70 percent, while 30-year bonds slipped 9/32 to yield 3.67 percent.

Five-year notes were down 5/32 in price to yield 1.51 percent, while seven-year notes were 6/32 lower with a yield of 2.15 percent.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by W Simon)