NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. Treasury debt rallied further on Monday, with 30-year bonds jumping 2 points in price, as Germany poured cold water on expectations of a quick solution to the European debt crisis.

U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR traded up 2-04/32 in price to yield 3.15 percent, compared to 3.23 percent late Friday. Ten-year bonds US10YT=RR were 28/32 higher in price, driving its yield down to 2.15 percent.

(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Diane Craft)