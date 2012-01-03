NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday in thin trading as investors cashed in on year-end gains and a stronger-than-expected index of manufacturing activity last month undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

U.S. stocks surged, meanwhile, and further eroded the safety allure of lower-risk Treasuries.

The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector accelerated in December to the highest since June, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said. Its index of national factory activity rose to 53.9 from 52.7 the month before. The reading topped expectations of 53.2 from a Reuters poll of economists. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

The manufacturing data added to some recent evidence the U.S. economic recovery was gaining some traction, albeit at a tepid pace.

"As we embark on to 2012, we cannot help but notice that once more the U.S. economy is off to a strong start, but there are developing trends that can interfere with the current economic progress," said Dimitri Delis, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

Investors have to balance tentative signs of improvement in the U.S. economy with uncertainty over the euro-zone debt crisis, analysts said, with the world economy still seen vulnerable in 2012.

Ten-year U.S. Treasuries were trading 24/32 lower in price to yield 1.96 percent, up from 1.88 percent late on Friday.

"The outlook is for higher yields in 2012. This is not an especially brave forecast given how low yields closed the year out at 1.88 percent on Friday," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in New York.

Ten-year yields remain not far from the 1.67 percent low reached in September, which was the lowest yield in at least 60 years.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 2-2/32 lower in price to yield 2.99 percent, up from 2.89 percent late Friday.

(Editing by Andrea Ricci and Padraic Cassidy)