LONDON Italian bond yields stabilized above 7 percent high on Thursday with signs that political deadlock may be easing and before a treasury bill sale which will be a major test of Rome's ability to fund itself.

German government bond futures briefly hit new record highs in early trading before turning negative after a senior official in Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's party said the premier was discussing the option of supporting a unity government and early elections.

Italy, which has replaced Greece as the biggest source of concern in Europe's two-year-old debt crisis, will offer up to 5 billion euros of short-term Treasury bills, maturing in November 2012.

"The T-Bill auction will be a big test of sentiment given the way Italian paper traded yesterday," a trader said. "There were no signs of any buyers with the exception of the ECB and even their interest wasn't great."

Italy plans to sell 3 billion euros of five-year government bonds on Monday and the 1-year Italian paper on offer on Thursday was trading with an indicated yield of more than 7 percent in the grey market.

"It should be a given that the rate at which the paper finds homes will be eye-wateringly high," said Commerzbank strategist Christoph Rieger.

"(Above 7 percent) would be even way more expensive for Italy than the rates at which Greece has continued to sell bills...and with the whole BTP curve being indicated between 7-8 percent, even a `successful' auction should give little reason for a breather."

The deepening crisis has spurred fears of a split in the euro zone, which cannot afford to bail out Italy. EU officials told Reuters that French and German officials had held talks on splitting the zone.

"Time is running out. We're approaching the endgame and this is turning into a euro crisis rather than a euro zone crisis because Italy is too big to bail as regards the current size of the rescue package," said Richard McGuire, strategist at Rabobank.

"The ECB has to choose whether to crank up the printing presses or risk a much more messy outcome, raising the prospect of default amongst the key players."

In a sign the crisis could spread even further, the yield spread of 10-year French bonds over Bunds rose to euro-era highs above 160 basis points.

"Sentiment has deteriorated sharply over recent days and everyone is wearing a tin hat," said Alessandro Mercuri, strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

"Weakness in France could be due to lightening up of French paper by big real-money investors who are cutting positions regardless of where they are being held."

Benchmark 10-year Italian bond yields were 10 basis points lower at 7.16 percent after rising as high as 7.5 percent on Wednesday as Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim government threatened prolonged instability.

Two-year yields dipped below those of 10-year bonds, reversing Wednesday's inversion of the yield curve.

Traders said the European Central Bank bought Italian bonds again on Thursday, but although the ECB was said to have increased its efforts this week it was clearly less than what is needed to significantly lower Italy's borrowing costs.

"The problem is time and room for maneuver are limited, investors keep selling. The street continues to get hit by auctions and the only buyer in town is the shy ECB," said BNP Paribas rate strategist Alessandro Tentori in a note.

December Bund futures were 42 ticks lower at 138.41, having hit a new record high of 139.58 at the open. Benchmark 10-year yields were 4.2 basis points higher at 1.765 percent.