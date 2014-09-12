NEW YORK Traders piled into U.S. short-term interest rates options on Friday, adopting a bearish posture on the view the Federal Reserve will signal next week that interest rates will be notably higher by the end of next year.

Block trades in put options on Eurodollar futures <0#ED:> on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange suggested some traders believe the Fed is ready to send its strongest signal yet the near-zero interest rate era is ending, perhaps faster than anticipated.

"The market is defensive that the Fed may be about to change its statement," said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income at BlackRock in New York, the world's largest asset manager.

The movement comes in tandem with resurgent activity in the short-term interest rate futures markets - both Eurodollar and Federal Funds futures <0#FF:> - after a long lull brought on by nearly six years of the Fed's stimulating the U.S. economy following the financial crisis.

A pickup in puts trading often suggests a bearish market outlook. In this case, more traders sought to hedge against falling Eurodollar futures prices as rates head higher.

CME Eurodollar and Fed funds futures prices for contracts expiring in December 2015 EDZ5 FFZ5 fell to their lowest in six weeks on Friday.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, meets next Tuesday and Wednesday. Analysts expect its policy statement to signal the sun-setting of its near-zero rate stand.

The U.S. economy, while not firing on all cylinders, has shown enough growth since the surprise first-quarter contraction that policy-makers could consider a "lift-off" from the near zero range it adopted at height of the global credit crisis.

U.S. GROWTH INTACT

While last week's employment figures for August fell far short of forecasts, subsequent data on private-sector spending on the Affordable Care Act and on retail sales have improved Wall Street's view about economic growth in the second and third quarter.

This also augured well for the chances that Fed policy-makers might consider raising rates earlier and more aggressively than some traders think.

"I think (the Fed) will go at it a little stronger this time," said Greg Adamsick, vice president of global futures and options at RCM Asset Management in Chicago. "People are loading things on the downside more."

A Reuters poll conducted last Friday showed nine of 17 top Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed see a rate increase by the second quarter of 2015.

BlackRock's Reider said the Fed's first rate rise might occur as soon as the first quarter of 2015. He expected the rate increases would come slowly.

Federal Funds futures and options signaled traders were pricing in a 54 percent chance of a rate increase next June and a 76 percent chance of a rise the following month, according to CME's FedWatch program on Friday. As recently as last week, the probability of a move in June was some 10 percentage points lower.

Friday's moves in Eurodollar mid-curve puts implied some traders are hedging against the chances the overnight interbank borrowing costs rising to 1.75 percent by the end of 2015.

The three-month London interbank offered rate, the benchmark for the Eurodollar futures contract, was fixed at 0.2346 percent on Friday, up from 0.2323 percent a week ago.

The view of a more hawkish Fed stemmed partly from a research paper from the San Francisco Federal Reserve released on Monday, which said investors expect the Fed to keep rates lower for longer, and to increase them more slowly, than the makers of U.S monetary policy themselves expect.

CALLS OPTIONS

To be sure, these options trades would sour if the Fed refrains from making changes in the next policy meeting if they prefer to wait to see more evidence of sustained growth.

Some analysts said the U.S. interest rates market was simply correcting from an exaggerated rally in anticipation of the European Central Bank's easing last week.

Blocks of Eurodollar calls options were also seeing heavier volume than usual on Friday. Analysts say many trades were cheap hedges in case the Fed holds off in making changes in its statement and the market rallies.

A recent uptick in activity in U.S. rates futures show traders are bracing for rising rates.

Open interest and the ranks of registered futures traders in Fed Funds futures and the far-bigger Eurodollar futures market have been steadily rising this year. Fed funds futures open interest has doubled since December, when it stood at the lowest in a decade, and is now the highest in two years.

Moreover, speculative positioning data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows a near-record bias toward rising rates.

"The Fed is approaching its goals and long-term objectives. It's a gradual move toward (policy) normalization," BlackRock's Rieder said.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Burns and Andre Grenon)