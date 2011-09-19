Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at a meeting of the Economic Club of Minnesota in Minneapolis September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller

NEW YORK Tuesday's two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting could be a game-changer for the Treasury market, and analysts on Monday offered ways to make the next 48 hours feel safer for U.S. debt traders.

The advice mostly involved "fading" overly dramatic positions in two-year and 10-year notes and 30-year bonds.

Policymakers are widely expected to use the Fed meeting, which begins Tuesday morning and ends Wednesday afternoon, to agree on some new monetary easing action to jolt the faltering U.S. economy.

The most hotly anticipated action is known as Operation Twist. It's a program in which the Fed would sell some of its holdings of short-dated Treasury paper, including bills and notes, and use the proceeds to buy longer-dated notes and ultralong 30-year Treasury bonds.

"I don't know how much of Operation Twist is priced into the market," said Raymond Remy, a Treasury trader at Daiwa Securities in New York.

The 10-year yield is trading below 2 percent and the security rose a point in price on Monday, but the market movement could have been driven by worries about the severity of the European debt crisis rather than hopes of Operation Twist.

"If it's fully priced in and they don't do it, you don't want to be long 10-year notes," Remy said. "Say the market doesn't really think they're going to do it and they do it, you want to own 10s."

When talk of Operation Twist first began, traders had more to say about the 30-year bond than the 10-year note. The long bond was originally supposed to take center stage in the plan.

Remy, along with Michael Pond, Treasury and inflation-protected strategist at Barclays Capital in New York, said the market may have been mistaken in its focus on 30-year bonds.

"What we've seen today is a flattening of the 10s-30s curve and we would look to fade that because we think the Fed will disappoint the market in the long end," Pond said.

Brett Barker, a portfolio manager at TCW in Los Angeles, which has $65 billion in fixed income assets under management, said staying toward the front end of the yield curve was safest.

"If you wanted a Treasury other than a bill then the one- and two-year part of the note curve is the safest," he said. The long end has the most risk going into the Fed's meeting."

If the Fed did do Operation Twist, short rates could be expected to rise slightly as more paper came into the market from the Fed's balance sheet. But there's another possibility that would send rates in the opposite direction.

Instead of Operation Twist, the Fed could decide to lower the interest it pays on excess reserves, a rate called the IOER, which is currently 25 basis points.

"The short end has priced in too much certainty of the Fed moving the IOER much lower than 25," said Barclays' Pond, adding that a reduction in the rate by a small increment might throw some Treasury traders off course.

Both Pond and Remy thought market participants were expecting the size of Operation Twist to be about $400 billion, which was the value, in 10-year equivalents, of the Fed's last quantitative easing program, a $600 billion Treasury buying program that lasted from November through June.

Remy said a program of a different size could also cause a dramatic reaction in Treasuries. But anyone deciding to try to guess it ahead of time will have to contend with another important reality: Tuesday's trade may not be about the Fed meeting at all.

"The market's going to focus on Europe and stocks," Remy said.

