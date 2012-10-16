LONDON Treasuries held steady in Europe on Tuesday as mixed economic data kept them pinned in the middle of their recent trading range.

Uncertainty over the timing of any Spanish bailout request also helped underpin safe-haven assets as did a lack of clarity on the so-called "fiscal cliff" of expiring tax cuts and spending cuts as well as the looming U.S. Presidential election.

However, Deutsche Bank strategists said Treasuries could underperform their European counterparts as markets could scale back expectations of the Federal Reserve's asset purchase program as major risks - including Spain and the fiscal cliff - dissipated.

A Spanish bailout request, which would allow the European Central Bank to buy its bonds, could come next month, according to euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential aid program were advancing.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices were half a basis point higher at 1.675 percent, after rising on Monday when stronger-than-expected retail sales data bolstered appetite for riskier assets. The paper has been yielding broadly between 1.55 and 1.9 percent since August.

We're getting some data that's pretty good, and some that's really not," a trader said. "So, I think we stay in the range for the time being although we can certainly weaken up a bit more before we rally again," he added.

