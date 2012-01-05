LONDON U.S. government bond prices rose in Europe on Thursday, with investors looking to park their cash in safe instruments due to heightened concerns over the ability of some fringe euro zone sovereigns and banks to fund themselves.

A French auction of ultra-long debt found firm demand following a recent rise in yields, providing relief that the bloc's stronger sovereigns can still smoothly manage an escalation of the debt crisis for now.

But worries grew about Spain, whose economy minister said its 2011 budget deficit could be higher that 8 percent of the economic output and that the domestic banks may be required to find an extra 50 billion euros in provisioning. Austria's yields also rose due to its exposure to central and eastern Europe economies, which have taken a battering.

T-note futures were last 4/32 higher at 130-33/64, while benchmark 10-year yields fell 0.9 basis points to 1.9754 percent.

"It's a risk off day, worries about Europe and particularly the banking sector are taking their toll, and that's given some support to Treasuries despite the recent resilience of the U.S. recovery," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"It looks likely that yields would remain below 2 percent at least until we see the employment report tomorrow (on Friday) ... which will be crucial for near-term sentiment," Stamenkovic added.

Investors were looking ahead to the ADP National Employment Report on Thursday, as a precursor to Friday's payrolls data.

Looming debt auctions in Italy and Spain are likely to keep investors risk averse and Bunds and Treasuries supported in the near-term, traders said.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Ron Askew)