LONDON British gilt futures climbed in early trade on Monday, as worries about economic recovery weighed on equity markets and drove demand for the relative safety of government bonds.

Gilts outperformed their euro zone counterparts after data on Friday showing industrial output fell unexpectedly in January reignited worries that Britain might fall back into recession.

Analysts said a positive supply dynamic, with gilt issuance in the remainder of this fiscal year being outweighed by Bank of England buying, was also giving a lift to UK government bonds.

At 0847 GMT, the June gilt future was 26 ticks up at 115.34, outperforming the equivalent Bund by around 15 ticks.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was 2.5 basis points lower at 2.129 percent.

"There's a modest risk-off theme, but it's well within the normal range of moves on a Monday morning ... people are squaring positions" said Mohit Kumar, strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"I think there are lots of concerns about economic growth in the UK: I don't think we're out of the woods, the data has been at best mixed. The big question in the market is how is the Bank of England going to respond in terms of quantitative easing."

Economists polled by Reuters reckon the central bank will not inject any further stimulus when the current 50 billion pounds of asset purchases is completed in May, though Kumar said that view could change if the economic data remained weak.

The BoE will purchase up to 1.5 billion pounds of gilts with a maturity of 3-7 years later this session.

BoE policymaker Paul Fisher will give a speech in Warwich at 7.15 p.m. British time.

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt. Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)