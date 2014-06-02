LONDON British government bonds suffered their sharpest price fall in three weeks on Monday, as markets braced for the European Central Bank to loosen monetary policy on Thursday.

A clutch of senior sources have told Reuters that the ECB was preparing a package of policy options for its June 5 meeting, including cuts in all its interest rates and targeted measures to boost lending to small- and mid-sized firms.

These options include taking the ECB's deposit rate negative for the first time - effectively charging banks to park money at the central bank in the hope they will lend it out instead.

In sharp contrast, the Bank of England is set to keep rates steady on Thursday and most economists expect interest rates to rise in less than a year.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR rose by 4.6 basis points to 2.617 percent, their highest level since May 28 and the biggest one-day rise in yields since May 12.

The difference in yields between 10-year gilts and Bunds DE1OYT=RR widened by as much as 5 basis points on the day to 125.6 basis points, their widest since May 27 and within a few basis points of the 15-year high above 130 basis points set earlier that month.

"It's really all about the ECB this week," said Sam Hill, an economist at Royal Bank of Canada.

He found the scale of the move surprising, given markets were already well prepared for loosening by the ECB - although Germany reported lower-than-expected May inflation data, suggesting even more ECB action might be needed.

Britain is also scheduled to sell 4 billion pounds ($6.70 billion) of the current five-year benchmark GB5YT=RR, a 1.75 percent gilt maturing in July 2019, via an auction at 0930 GMT on Tuesday.

Hill said he expected robust demand for the issue, as the UK Debt Management Office would launch a new five-year gilt in September and the July 2019 gilt was only scheduled to be sold at auction once more over the next three months.

The five-year gilt's yield rose 3 basis points to 1.90 percent on Monday, falling less in price than longer maturities.

There was little market reaction to strong British manufacturing data and an unexpectedly big fall in mortgage approvals early in the day. Tuesday brings construction and house price data. ECONGB

British government bond prices

* Sept long gilt future FLGU4 110.31 (-0.45)

* Sept 2014 short sterling FSSM4 99.415 (unch)

* March 2015 short sterling FSSH5 99.085 (-0.01)

* 10-year yield GB10YT=RR 2.617 percent (+4.6 bps)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)