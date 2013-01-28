LONDON Britain's benchmark share index was flat on Monday, steadying near its highest level in four-and-a-half years although some technical indicators suggested its recent rally may peter out in the near term.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE was roughly flat at 6,284.71 points by 0805 GMT, having gained 0.3 percent on Friday in a move that had pushed the index up to its highest level since mid-2008.

However, the FTSE 100 is now at a level where it was in "overbought" territory, according to technical analysts, which some traders may use as a sign to sell and book profits on equities in the near term.

The FTSE 100's relative strength indicator (RSI) is currently at 81 points - above the 70 point level which shows that an index is in technically "overbought" territory.

