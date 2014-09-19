SHANGHAI China's short-term money market rates eased on Friday, with traders citing an abundance of liquidity, but longer tenors extended their climb, reflecting concerns over supply heading into the end of the quarter.

The weighted average of the seven-day bond repurchase agreement CN7DRP=CFXS was quoted at 3.33 percent by midday, down 5 basis points from Thursday. The shortest one-day repo rate CN1DRP=CFXS slipped less than 1 basis point to 2.84 percent.

Media reported earlier in the week that the central bank is injecting a combined 500 billion yuan ($81 billion yuan) of liquidity into the country's top five banks to help support the economy.

News portal Sina.com reported on Thursday that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) had conducted money injections into two of the top five banks via three-month standing lending facilities (SLFs) at an interest rate of 3.7 percent. It did not elaborate.

The central bank has so far neither confirmed nor denied the various reports.

"Liquidity is unusually abundant so people in the market tend to believe that some SLF operations have been conducted," said a trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai.

"But the rates on repos of 14 days and above remain high, indicating caution over supply until the month-end," she said.

Cash flows are typically tight at the end of a quarter when banks need extra money to meet regulatory requirements, such as a 75-percent loan-to-deposit ratio. This quarter-end also sees a slew of initial public offerings, which will freeze large amounts of subscription funds for a short period of time.

The weighted average of the 14-day repo rate CN14DRP=CFXS rose 9 basis points to 3.58 percent by midday, while the 21-day rate CN21DRP=CFXS rose 23 basis point to 5.09 percent.

PBOC MOVES CAUTIOUSLY

For the week, most money rates were still up, with the seven-day repo rate rising 6.4 basis points from last week.

"Rates have the potential to rise next week unless the PBOC conducts more injections," said a dealer at a major Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

The PBOC injected just 8 billion yuan into the banking system via its open market operations this week, reversing a drain of 5 billion yuan last week. [CN/MMT]

It also lowered the yield for its 14-day repos by 20 basis points to 3.5 percent on Thursday from Tuesday's 3.7 percent, the first cut in its repo rate since July, in what economists said was a clear sign the central bank is trying to keep market interest rates relatively low to support economic growth.

Worries that China's economy may be slowing further intensified on Thursday as data showed home prices fell for the fourth straight month, adding to expectations that Beijing will need to do more to stimulate activity. [

The PBOC, however, appears to be wary of offering big-bang stimulus - as it did following the 2009 global financial crisis - due to worries it will exacerbate China's debt problem, analysts said.

