SHANGHAI Chinese shares ended down 0.5 percent on Thursday as a private survey pointing to a further weakening of China's manufacturing sector sparked fresh worries over the health of the world's second-largest economy, traders said.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,351 points, extending a 0.4 percent fall on Wednesday.

The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest indicator of the strength of China's industrial sector, retreated to 48.7 in May from 49.3 the month before, pointing to lingering weakness even as policymakers seek to shore up growth.

Europe's debt problems also weighed, with signs that the region's leaders were unable to deliver meaningful measures to resolve the crisis, heightening the risk of Greece leaving the euro zone.

