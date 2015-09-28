A customer holds a 100 Yuan note at a market in Beijing, in this August 12, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

SHANGHAI China's yuan edged up against the dollar on Monday after the central bank set a firmer midpoint and banks sold dollars partly to meet local currency liquidity demand ahead of a long holiday.

The market will be closed for one week starting Thursday for the Chinese National Day break. Yuan liquidity demand in banks typically surges ahead of such a long holiday as residents withdraw savings for tourism and firms make payments for employee benefits.

"Some banks also sold dollars to avoid risk of the potential of dollar weakness during the long break," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.3729 per dollar prior to market open, 0.09 percent firmer than the previous fix 6.3785.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3725 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3691 at midday, 0.08 percent firmer than the previous close.

Traders said there were few signs of central bank intervention in trading on Monday after the yuan showed signs of stability over the past couple of weeks. Earlier the yuan had slumped after the PBOC surprised the world by abruptly devaluing the currency in mid-August.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday there was no reason to expect the yuan to depreciate over the long run, saying the exchange rate was "moving towards stability."

In a summary of its third-quarter monetary policy meeting published on Friday, the PBOC also said it would keep the yuan basically stable.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.38 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.3931 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.596, or 3.38 percent weaker than Monday's midpoint.

The yuan market at a glance:

ONSHORE:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3729 6.3785 0.09%

CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan 6.3691 6.3744 0.08%

CNY=CFXS

Divergence from -0.06%

midpoint*

Spot change ytd -2.59%

Spot change since 2005 29.95%

revaluation

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3931 -0.38%

CNH= *

Offshore 6.596 -3.38%

non-deliverable

forwards

CNY1YNDFOR= **

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

GRAPHICS:

The yuan in trade-weighted terms link.reuters.com/sed74t

The spot market versus the trading band reut.rs/1MhsqOi

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)