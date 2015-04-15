SHANGHAI China's yuan firmed against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank fixed its daily guidance rate higher, helping offset any negative impact from data showing growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed to a six-year low in the first quarter, traders said.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.134 per dollar prior to market open, 0.11 percent firmer than the previous fix at 6.1407.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.2050 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.2085 at midday, 0.05 percent stronger than the previous close.

China's annual economic growth slowed to a six-year low of 7.0 percent in the first quarter as demand stayed weak, meeting analyst forecasts but fanning expectations that authorities will roll out more policy stimulus to avert a sharper slowdown.

Traders said the market did not react to the GDP data too much, as the consensus now was that the monetary authorities intended to keep the currency relatively stable.

Besides, the data was in line with market expectations.

Echoing traders' views, a statistics office spokesman said on Wednesday that China's exports would suffer if yuan exchange rate appreciates rapidly.

The yuan is likely to continue moving in a narrow box in the short term rather than posting sharp one-sided moves, traders believe.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.05 percent weaker from the onshore spot at 6.2121 per dollar.

The yuan market at a glance:

ONSHORE:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC 6.134 6.1407 0.11%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS 6.2089 6.2118 0.05%

Divergence from midpoint* 1.22%

Spot change ytd -0.08%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation 33.30%

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.2121 -0.05%

Offshore non-deliverable 6.309 -2.77%

forwards CNY1YNDFOR= **

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)