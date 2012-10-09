NEW YORK Oil prices rose to three-week highs on Tuesday after threats of more Syrian-Turkish violence raised supply concerns and other markets in energy, as well as crops, rebounded from a broad decline in the previous session.

Metals ended flat to lower as continued strength in the U.S. dollar weighed down gold and copper prices, which are quoted in the currency. <USD/>

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a commodities bellwether, rose nearly 1 percent, with 11 of its 19 components ending in positive territory.

Crude oil was the biggest gainer, rising more than 3 percent. Other energy markets with major gains included gasoline and heating oil, which rose 2 percent or more.

Copper futures settled flat in New York and slightly lower in London as worries over weak global growth and its implications for industrial metal demand offset expectations of further pro-growth policies from top consumer China. <MET/L>

The spot price of gold was down about 0.5 percent as concerns over the euro zone's peripheral economies sent the euro to session lows against the dollar. <GOL/>

Oil snapped two days of losses, rebounding as the threat of supply disruption in a tense Middle East countered concerns about slower growth and resulting sluggish demand for energy.

"It's a political risk premium coming into the market now, not really supported by fundamental data," said Andy Sommer, oil market analyst with EGL in Switzerland.

"If you look at the demand side, prices should be a bit lower than they are currently. But the risk, or fear, that this Turkey-Syria conflict might spread further in the Arab world is increasing that risk premium."

NATO said it has drawn up plans to defend Turkey if necessary against any further spillover of violence from Syria's border areas where rebels and government forces are fighting for control.

The turmoil in Syria has reinforced worries over the security of oil supplies that have been at the fore for months now due to Israel and the West's objection to Tehran's controversial nuclear program. The nuclear dispute has led to tough U.S.-led sanctions on Iran and a European Union ban on importing Iranian crude.

Benchmark Brent crude oil in London settled at $114.50 a barrel - up 2.4 percent and just shy of the day's peak of $114.55, which marked a three-week high.

U.S. crude - which dominates index weightings on the CRB, but lags Brent in oil price impact - settled up 3.4 percent at $92.39. During the session, it hit a one-week high of $92.42. <O/R>

Gains on the agricultural front were more modest.

Wheat led the rise in grains, running up on expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture would reduce its forecast of production from leading wheat exporters Australia and Russia, and also trim global stockpile estimates.

U.S. wheat futures' front-month contract settled up 0.4 percent at $8.64-1/4 a bushel in Chicago. Soybeans futures in Chicago settled flat after initially running up on expectations of more demand from economic stimulus in top importer China. <GRA/>

Among soft commodities, cocoa rebounded from Monday's two-month low as short sellers liquidated their positions and a report surfaced that Nigeria's production of the crop may be delayed by heavy rainfall and a lack of sunshine.

London-traded cocoa futures for March closed up 23 pounds, or 1.5 percent, at 1,568 pounds per tonne, after dipping to 1,525 pounds on Monday. In New York, U.S. cocoa for December delivery ended up $36, or 1.5 percent, at $2,417 a tonne.

Arabica coffee dropped to a one-month low on favorable crop conditions in top coffee growing nation Brazil. <SOF/L>

