NEW YORK Oil, metals and crop prices jumped Tuesday as supply worries, strong U.S. and Chinese economic data and a weak dollar combined to push commodity markets into high gear as 2012 began.

"Funds are now investing again, taking a bit more risk after a poor year" in 2011, said Peter Fertig, analyst at Europe's Quantitative Commodity Research.

But the outlook for the year remained uncertain with no clear solution to the euro zone crisis, he said. "It will depend on whether the debt crisis calms down or whether investors remain jittery."

Crude oil prices rose nearly 4 percent as tensions between Iran and the United States stirred fears of a possible disruption to oil supplies from the Middle East. <O/R>

Robust data from the United States boosted optimism about the pace of growth in the world's largest economy and lent further support to oil. U.S. construction spending surged to a near 1-1/2 year peak in November and manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, with new orders also up.

In China, a slight expansion in activity for big Chinese manufacturers in December subdued fears that the No. 2 economy was slowing. China is the world's largest importer of base metals and is also a major consumer of almost every important raw material.

The dollar's .DXY drop to a one-week low against the euro also fueled gains in energy, metals and agricultural futures that trade on the dollar. <FRX/>

Copper, gold and soybean prices all rose about 2 percent or more. Sugar outperformed most crops with a 5 percent gain. <MET/L> <GOL/> <GRA/> <SOF/L>

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB was up 2.6 percent by 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT), heading for its largest one-day gain since Sept 27.

Year-to-date change in CRB components at 2011 close:

link.reuters.com/kew48n

Commodity price comparisons in 2011:

here

Asset performance in 2011:

r.reuters.com/xut75s

Despite the aggressive start, some analysts expect little change from the volatile trading in 2011 if mixed headlines persist and investors begin to fear markets are overbought from a fundamental perspective.

"I think ... at least this first quarter is going to be very similar to 2011 where we have a day where everything is up 2 to 3 percent and the next day it's down 2 to 3 percent. It's going to be very headline driven ... and driven by currency markets," said Sean McGillivray, vice president and head of asset allocation for Great Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon.

High prices could also lead to demand destruction, he said.

"We've seen it in gold, we've seen it in copper in the past, and now we are approaching $100 a barrel in (U.S.) crude. We are going to probably see it in crude as well."

Oil rallied as Iran threatened to take action if the U.S. Navy moves an aircraft carrier into the Gulf. It was the most aggressive statement yet from Tehran after weeks of saber-rattling as new U.S. and European Union financial sanctions took a toll on Iran's economy.

U.S. crude gained $4.05 to a session high $102.88 a barrel, after an 8 percent rise in 2011.

London's Brent crude rose $4.20 to $111.58, after a 13 percent gain in 2011.

The spot price of gold, which tracks trading in bullion, was up 2.3 percent, or more than $40, hovering around $1,600 an ounce for its largest one-day rise since November 7. London's benchmark three-month copper rose 2.5 percent to a session peak of just above $7,790 a tonne.

Soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 37 cents to an intraday high of $12.44-3/4 per bushel after analysts lowered their forecast for Argentine grain output this year due to hot and dry weather in the South American country.

New York's raw sugar rose 1.2 cents, or 5.2 percent, to 24.50 cents a lb on the combined strength of the U.S. and Chinese economic data, and the weaker dollar. Talk that an index fund was re-weighting in sugar, potentially resulting in net buying of the sweetener, also boosted the commodity.

Prices at 1:27 p.m. EDT (1827 GMT)

LAST NET PCT

CHG CHG US crude 102.50 3.67 3.7% Brent crude 111.23 3.85 3.6% Natural gas 3.006 0.017 0.6%

US gold 1599.50 32.60 2.1% Gold 1598.30 32.89 2.1% US Copper 352.50 9.35 2.7% LME Copper 7761.00 161.00 2.1% Dollar .DXY 79.616 -0.562 -0.7%

CRB .CRB 313.260 7.960 2.6%

US corn 659.75 13.25 2.1% US soybeans 1222.00 23.50 2.0% US wheat 662.50 9.75 1.5%

US Coffee 226.95 0.10 0.0% US Cocoa 2105.00 -3.00 -0.2% US Sugar 24.50 1.19 5.2%

US silver 29.445 1.570 5.6% US platinum 1422.40 27.60 2.0% US palladium 664.15 8.00 1.2%

