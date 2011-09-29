NEW YORK, Sept 29 Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies fell on Thursday after a top securities regulator said U.S. criminal authorities are investigating accounting irregularities at Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.

Among companies that fell, Sohu.com Inc (SOHU.O) dropped 7.8 percent to $48.99, Baidu Inc (BIDU.O) lost 6 percent to $114, China Sky One Medical Inc CSKI.O declined 7.6 percent to $2.19, while Sina Corp (SINA.O) fell 8 percent to $74.60.

"There are parts of the Justice Department that are actively engaged in this area," Robert Khuzami, director of enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Reuters in an interview conducted this week and published on Thursday.