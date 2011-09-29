BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies fell on Thursday after a top securities regulator said U.S. criminal authorities are investigating accounting irregularities at Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.
Among companies that fell, Sohu.com Inc (SOHU.O) dropped 7.8 percent to $48.99, Baidu Inc (BIDU.O) lost 6 percent to $114, China Sky One Medical Inc CSKI.O declined 7.6 percent to $2.19, while Sina Corp (SINA.O) fell 8 percent to $74.60.
"There are parts of the Justice Department that are actively engaged in this area," Robert Khuzami, director of enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Reuters in an interview conducted this week and published on Thursday. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
PARIS, Feb 7 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of February, Airbus said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.