Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
LONDON The euro bounced from a 28-month low and yields of debt from the euro zone's indebted southern states rose after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said the bank would reevaluate the case for more stimulus next year.
Investors had been looking for a clear sign from Draghi that the bank was headed for a move into the sort of outright printing of money - quantitative easing - carried out by other central banks in recent years.
Traders said many investors had been caught betting on such a commitment and the further euro weakness that would have resulted, pushing the single currency to the day's high of $1.2377.
"There is a euro short squeeze happening as Draghi says they will reevaluate stimulus early next year - that means no QE for now," said one London-based spot trader.
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year government bond yields hit highs for the day in response while Spanish and Italian stock markets fell 1.2 pct and 1.4 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, Anirban Nag, John Geddie and Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.