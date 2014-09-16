RIO DE JANEIRO Latin American financial markets jumped on Tuesday on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will refrain from signaling an interest rate hike is imminent while Brazilian stocks soared nearly 4 percent on election bets.

The U.S. dollar weakened globally, dropping as much as 1.1 percent against the Brazilian real, after a video report on The Wall Street Journal website suggested the Fed will stick to its near-zero rate language in a statement due after its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

Fears that U.S. interest rates could rise earlier than expected, drawing funds invested in emerging markets back to the United States, had weighed on Latin American markets over the past few days.

"The WSJ (report) brought relief to markets after a week of concern related to this Fed meeting," said Eduardo Suarez, a senior currency strategist for emerging markets with Scotiabank.

In Brazil, the rally was turbocharged by speculation that a new opinion poll will show President Dilma Rousseff losing ground to environmentalist Marina Silva ahead of October's presidential elections.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP jumped as much as 3.96 percent as investors bet the survey will show diminished re-election chances for Rousseff, whose policies they consider the main cause of the poor performance of Latin America's largest economy during the past four years.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), a state-run oil company forced by Rousseff to sell fuels at a loss in the domestic market, climbed 6.3 percent.

In Colombia, the peso gained 0.6 percent while the country's benchmark stock index .IGBC rose 0.5 percent even after data showed economic growth slowed in the second quarter as the mining and manufacturing sectors shrank.

The data, which failed to meet economists' expectations, could lead the Colombian central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate steady next week after hiking it for five consecutive months.

(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo)