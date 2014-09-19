RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian equity markets retreated while the currency weakened on Friday after an electoral poll showed President Dilma Rousseff gaining on challenger Marina Silva ahead of next month's presidential election.

Other Latin American currencies were little-changed, with Chilean markets closed for a national holiday.

A poll released by research firm Datafolha early on Friday showed Rousseff narrowing Silva's lead in a second-round runoff to two percentage points from four in the previous survey.

Investors have been critical of President Dilma Rousseff for enacting policies they see as detrimental to the private sector and state-run companies. Financial markets tend to climb when her chances of re-election decline.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell about 1 percent but remained on track for a 1.5 percent weekly gain.

Friday's decline was concentrated in the most widely-traded shares, including lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA) and mining giant Vale SA (VALE5.SA), which tend to attract a large share of foreign investors.

Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, fell for the ninth session in ten as Rousseff advanced in the polls, briefly touching its weakest level in about seven months on Friday.

Some traders said they were continuing to test how far the real would be allowed to weaken before the central bank steps up its intervention in the currency market.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX ended a four-day rally and erased the previous three session's gains.

Policy minutes released by the central bank on Friday suggested interest rates will remain steady into next year. The prevailing view among economists is the central bank will wait to raise borrowing costs until the U.S. Federal Reserve starts tightening monetary policy.

(Reporting by Asher Levine; editing by Andrew Hay)