An illuminated euro sign is seen in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in the late evening in Frankfurt January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates dipped on Thursday as a batch of weak economic data highlighted the euro zone's fragile state, boosting hopes the European Central Bank could loosen policy further to support a recovery.

Banks also returned to the ECB less than expected of 3-year crisis loans on Wednesday, keeping the banking system awash with cash and excess liquidity high enough to keep downward pressure on market interest rates.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.209 percent from 0.210 percent.

The six-month rate fell to 0.334 percent from 0.336 percent, while the one-week rate held steady at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.056 percent from 0.065 percent.

Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.50222 from 0.50900 percent and one-week rates easing to 0.31333 percent from 0.31800 percent.

Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system remains high at 405 billion euros. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month he does not expect market rates face upward pressure until excess liquidity falls below 200 billion euros.

