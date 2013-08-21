European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Joerg Asmussen gestures as he speaks the debate ''European Economic Integration: Challenges and Opportunities'' in Vilnius July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ints

FRANKFURT The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate eased further on Wednesday as talk of a third Greek aid program cast a shadow over the currency bloc's recent signs of stabilization.

European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen travelled to Athens on Wednesday to check up how well Greece was meeting its international bailout obligations.

Asmussen's visit was announced on Tuesday, the same day that German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told an election campaign audience that Greece will need a third bailout on top of rescue loans worth about 240 billion euros already obtained for 2010-2014.

Earlier this week, the Bundesbank said it expected German economic growth to steady following a strong second quarter, pointing to a subdued euro zone recovery.

On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.224 percent from 0.225 percent.

The six-month Euribor rate fell to 0.341 percent from 0.342 percent, while the one-week rate ticked down to 0.100 percent from 0.101 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged down to 0.078 percent from 0.079 percent.

Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates remaining unchanged at 0.50000 percent and one-week rates down at 0.30167 percent from 0.30333 percent.

Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 263 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.

The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate".

A Reuters poll of traders showed on Monday they did not expect euro zone money market rates to rise significantly even if excess liquidity drops below the 200 billion euro level.

The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT (4:00 EDT).

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)