LONDON Company earnings are on the rise in Europe and shareholders are feeling the benefit, with more profits being paid to investors than at any time in at least the last five years.

And this is not restricted to Europe: companies across the world are scrimping on capital spending and reinvestment to better reward shareholders in an era of low growth, a trend that has sparked criticism in the United States as companies prop up share prices with debt-fueled share buybacks.

But investors' quest to shake yet more cash from European balance sheets, which are collectively holding some $1 trillion, faces a tough test as jittery financial markets knock crowded trades such as reliable blue-chip dividend payers and tempt some companies to hoard capital or deploy it elsewhere.

The recent jump in bond yields, for example, has hit traditional safe havens such as utilities - known for reliable payouts but also for relatively high debt levels. Utilities have been the worst-performing sector so far this year in Europe.

And as fears of a Greek default ripple across world markets, adding to a choppy trading environment as central banks take divergent paths after years of easy money, some fund managers expect companies to take greater care with their purse-strings.

"When we talk to companies it is pretty difficult to convince them to give cash back to shareholders," said Ingo Speich, portfolio manager at Union Investment in Frankfurt, citing cash-rich sectors such as automakers.

"Banks are reluctant to give them liquidity and we have a pretty volatile market environment, with Greece and the European Central Bank (buying bonds) and so on...They want to be defensive."

BALANCE-SHEET STRENGTH

For now, shareholders are rewarding companies that pay out a bigger slice of funds to shareholders than they reinvest, according to research from Citi tracking compound annual growth rate of total returns between 2010 and 2014.

This can cost companies that disappoint market expectations for more cash. German retailer Metro's (MEOG.DE) share price has fallen 6.8 percent since ruling out a special dividend from the sale of its department store chain Kaufhof, opting instead to pay down debt and invest in other divisions and new markets.

"If you asked investors whether they'd prefer Metro to return this money to shareholders or use the money itself, I think a lot of people would rather at least some money had come back to them," said Barclays analyst James Anstead. "Investors are skeptical about (spending cash on) growth opportunities."

Sure, some fund managers said they would also avoid companies that ramped up payouts too aggressively. Coutts strategist James Butterfill said that better bets were companies like Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) that could invest in exploration and also commit to dividend payouts.

But with market volatility in Europe on the rise, investors' ability to identify and trade on payout plays will be tested even as dividend payouts hit multi-year highs.

"We see companies paying out more and more of their earnings on average," said Daniel Jakubowski, fund manager at Assenagon in Munich, who said while this was not yet a cause for concern that investors had to look at whether companies had the earnings power to match. "We have to be careful."

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by David Evans)