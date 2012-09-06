LONDON Euro zone shares hit A 5-month high on Thursday as investors welcomed plans by the European Central Bank to purchase sovereign bonds on the secondary market.

The European Central Bank agreed to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis, ECB President Mario Draghi said.

By 9:39 a.m. EDT (1339 GMT), the euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 2.3 percent to 2,497.10 points after rising as high as 2,501.49, a level not seen since early April.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.6 percent to 1,096.36 points.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)