LONDON European shares finished lower after choppy trading on Thursday, led by weaker banks, with investors primed for disappointment from the latest European Union summit to tackle the debt crisis, but not expecting a further steep market selloff.

A 2.4 percent decline in banking shares .SX7P, led by a 15.5 percent slump in Barclays (BARC.L) following investigations that found it tried to manipulate key market interest rates, weighed on the market that witnessed sharp swings on contrasting comments from European policymakers and leaders during the day.

The two-day summit, which started on Thursday, could produce a broad roadmap for fiscal, financial and political union across the currency bloc, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel remained opposed to joint euro bonds, a measure many analysts believe could be the answer to the debt crisis.

"I don't think people have great expectations, especially after Merkel's comments on euro bonds. There needs to be an answer, but at the moment Europe is incapable of giving an answer," Bob Butler, head of equity trading at Westhouse Securities, said.

Merkel told parliament on Wednesday she considered joint euro bonds and bank deposit guarantees illegal, economically wrong and politically counterproductive.

European shares trimmed losses earlier in the session on a report that suggested Germany had modified its opposition to euro bonds, but fell back to new intraday lows after the country's finance ministry denied the report and reaffirmed they could only come at the end of a process towards fiscal union.

"The market seems to have been consistently setting itself up for disappointment," said Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments, which manages nearly $4 billion.

"However, this time it seems a little more conservative. The sheer scale of the problem, the complexity and potential consequences of any meaningful solution means that little can really be expected to come out of the summit. With little to latch onto either negatively or positively, markets can expect to continue on the current trajectory."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares ended 0.5 percent lower at 995.14 points after falling to a low of 987.32 and rising as high as 1,002.58. Cyclical shares lost ground, with technology shares .SX8P down 1.1 percent and travel stocks .SXTP falling 0.9 percent.

However, Spain's IBEX .IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB shares index rose 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent respectively after sources said European finance officials were working on urgent measures to ease financial market pressure on the two countries that were too big to bail out.

TRADING RANGE

Butler said equities were likely to trade in a range in the near term as the market was unlikely to see an agreement on euro bonds. He saw Britain's FTSE 100 index .FTSE falling to 5,300 points in the event of little positive news from the summit, but said the index was unlikely to break below that level.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.6 percent lower at 5,493.06 points. The index, down nearly 5 percent this quarter, has remained volatile and fallen in eight of 15 sessions.

Wallin said he was using exchange traded funds (ETFs) to trade through the short-term volatility by selling into the top of the fund company's defined range and buying near the bottom.

Octopus, a fund of funds investor, has put some money in a volatility arbitrage fund, which is focused solely on exploiting the volatility of the Euro STOXX 50 index .STOXX50E, he said.

Charts showed the euro zone's blue chip index, which fell 0.4 percent to 2,157.62 points, was expected to find support at around 2,100, a low level reached in May and June.

The next support was at around 2,050 hit in early June, and the index could stabilize around that. But a fall below the mark could have a 90-point downside potential, analysts said.

Analysts said focus would shift to the earnings season. Thomson Reuters data showed negative earnings momentum over last month, with companies listed on the STOXX 600 index witnessing 708 downgrades, against 101 upgrades.

"We will soon enter the earnings season. We saw some profit warnings and signs that the economy is slowing and hurting some companies," said Petra von Kerssenbrock, analyst at Commerzbank.

"The economically sensitive sectors such as industrial goods and basic resources have already shown a clear relative weakness and the trend is likely to continue for some more time. However, we see strong healthcare and food and beverages sectors."

But longer term-outlook remained constructive. A Thomson Reuters survey of around 50 fund managers and analysts conducted over the past week showed the Euro STOXX 50 index was likely to rise about 9 percent by the end of the year.

(Additional reporting by Lan Wang and Scott Barber; editing by Ron Askew)