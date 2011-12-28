LONDON European shares edge lower in thin afternoon trade, led by German heavyweights including Daimler (DAIGn.DE), after early losses on Wall Street.

At 11:07 a.m. EST, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares was down 0.5 percent at 986.45 points, in thin volume at just 28.2 percent of the 90-day average. Wall Street indexes .SPX .DJI were down 0.7 percent to 0.9 percent.

"Because we haven't seen very much volume, it's easy to see big corrections on a small amount of trading," James Sheehan, trader at Daniel Stewart, said. "We have very little support in the market at the moment because all the buyers are on holiday."