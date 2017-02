LONDON Italian blue-chips rose on Thursday and European shares trimmed losses, with traders citing hopes that Italy will have a new government soon while the ECB was reportedly buying the country's debt.

By 0908 GMT, Italy's FTSE MIB advanced 1.6 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 963.12 points after trading as low as 951.15 earlier.

