LONDON European shares fell on Tuesday as investors turned cautious in the run-up to a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting this week, with the Swiss market lagging after figures showed an unexpected contraction in the country's economy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 fell 0.5 percent to 1,086.35 points. Switzerland's benchmark SMI equity index .SSMI underperformed other main European markets, declining by 1.0 percent.

The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index fell 0.1 percent, and traders said concerns remained that any new debt-buying scheme by the ECB might still not be enough to fully tackle the region's sovereign debt crisis.

"We hope there's a way out, but it's not round the corner immediately," said Mike Turner, European equity options broker at XBZ Ltd.

The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen some 7 percent since ECB head Mario Draghi pledged on July 26 to do "whatever it takes" to protect the euro from the crisis, which risks increasingly impacting on Spain and Italy and has already resulted in a sovereign bailout of Greece and other smaller states.

But uncertainty over the timing and extent of any ECB action following the central bank's meeting on September 6 has limited gains and, some traders believe, left the market vulnerable to a sell-off.

"I'm still expecting further weakness unless they provide a 'shock-and-awe' statement on Thursday, but I don't think that they themselves necessarily know how to fix the crisis," said Adrian Slack, head of equities at Bastion Capital.

SWISS STOCK MARKET SLUMPS

The Swiss economy shrank in the second quarter as the impact of the euro zone crisis weighed on the country's exports.

Blue-chip Swiss stocks were among the biggest drags on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, with chemicals group Roche ROG.VX and food group Nestle NESN.VX falling 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

The prospects of new action from the ECB has kept European stock markets above troughs reached in June, and Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Tuesday on expectations that the ECB could cut interest rates this week to help the economy.

The Euro STOXX 50 index has also formed a "golden cross" technical trading pattern - formed when its 5-day moving average level crosses above the 200-day moving average level - which could also act as a signal to buy the index.

However, XBZ's Turner said traders were still looking to protect themselves from any market decline following the ECB meeting.

He said trading firms were buying put options - which give the right to sell at a fixed price in the future - on the Euro STOXX 50 index due to expire this Friday with strike prices of 2,325 and 2,400 points - implying a possible 3 percent fall in the market.

Societe Generale analysts wrote in a research note that, although they expected European policymakers to be able to prevent a break-up of the euro zone, it would take a long time for investor confidence to recover fully.

"We see glimmers of light at the end of the tunnel, but the road back to confidence will be a long one with many twists and turns," wrote SocGen.

(additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; editing by Stephen Nisbet)