Peugeot and Citroen logos are seen over the French carmakers' showcases on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Shares in struggling French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) tumble 4 percent to a fresh 26-year low, as analysts doubt a government rescue unveiled on Wednesday will help the company swiftly turn the corner.

"Not only do we struggle to understand how government refinancing guarantees that up to 7 billion euros of new bond issues will be allowable under European competition rules, but we would also highlight that stronger government board involvement is never a good sign for equity investors," Barclays analysts write in a note, a day after Peugeot announced a government-backed refinancing deal for its lending arm.

"It's getting tough to find significant equity value in a stock that has 70 percent of its revenues coming from a loss-making, cash-burning, European-focused auto business," write the analysts, slashing their target on the stock to 2 euros from 4 euros, and reiterate their 'underweight' rating.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analysts also cut their target on the stock, to 4 euros from 4.90 euros and reiterated their 'underperform' rating, saying government involvement is a 'double-edged sword'.

The upside of the deal with the French government, the analysts write, is that borrowing costs for Banque PSA will fall "which should improve competitiveness vs. the market leader Volkswagen."

"The flip side of the deal could be that Peugeot's ability to carry out deep restructuring might be somewhat limited," they write.

"The decline in EU car market volumes and prices continues to trump ongoing restructuring efforts meaning cash burn remains stubbornly high at over 200 million euros per month. With EU market volumes likely to fall a further 4 percent in 2013, and further in value, headwinds are not abating."

The troubled car maker's stock has plummeted 50 percent so far this year.

