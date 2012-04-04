NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve earned about $86 billion in income before expenses from its system open market operations (SOMA) in 2011 and remitted about $75 billion of those earnings to the Treasury last year, the New York Fed said on Wednesday.

Fed projections assume its SOMA holdings will remain stable near $2.6 trillion until mid-2013, then will fall steadily over the next four years because of redemptions and asset sales, the New York Fed said in its annual report on operations done on behalf of the U.S. central bank.

The net income estimates were calculated based on private-sector forecasts, which implied the federal funds target rate will rise from the current level near zero toward the end of 2013, and will increase to roughly 4 percent by the first quarter of 2018, the New York Fed said in the report.

The New York Fed cautioned, however, the path of future income is uncertain and depends on changes in the portfolio size and makeup, the trajectory of short-term and long-term interest rates, and changes in the market value of securities that might be sold.

"There's going to be considerable variance in how the economy develops and how monetary policy is going to respond. While these forecasts are interesting, and they confirm the Fed's stance that they're going to remain accommodative for some time to come, they're not iron clad by any stretch of the imagination," said Tom Simons, money market economist with Jefferies & Co. in New York.

The New York Fed's report said the remittance of $75 billion to the Treasury last year was well above typical averages before the financial crisis.

The Fed has undertaken large-scale purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in an effort to drive down longer-term interest rates in response to the 2008 financial crisis.

In the first two rounds of quantitative easing since the financial crisis, known as QE1 and QE2, the Fed bought a total of $2.3 trillion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

The Fed's current $400 billion stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist," extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasury debt holdings in an effort to bring down longer-term interest rates like those on mortgages. Operation Twist is scheduled to last through June.

