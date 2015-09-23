NEW YORK The U.S. federal funds rate, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for three consecutive weeks on Tuesday, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday.

The average or effective fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.08 percent to 0.350 percent on Tuesday, compared with 0.05 percent to 0.350 percent on Monday.

