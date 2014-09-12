Speculators reduced long U.S. dollar bets in the latest period, after lifting them to 15-month peaks the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $31.63 billion in the week ended Sept. 9, from $35.88 billion previously. Last week's net long contracts in the U.S. dollar were the largest since the week of June 4, 2013, Reuters data show.

A weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report for the month of August has contributed to the decline in the market's net long dollar position, although investors continues to have a positive outlook on the greenback.

To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline.

Net shorts on the euro also slipped in the latest week to 157,505 contracts, after rising to a more than two-year high the previous week. Short positions on the euro are expected to remain sizable as investors grapple with the European Central Bank's interest rate cut two weeks ago, which dragged the euro below $1.30.

Net shorts on the Japanese yen also fell to 100,673 contracts, after hitting an eight-month peak previously.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)