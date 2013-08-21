NEW YORK The U.S. dollar hit session highs against the euro and yen on Wednesday as minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting suggested the U.S. central bank was on track to taper its asset-buying program in September.

The minutes said some members of the Federal Open Market Committee said it might soon be time to "slow somewhat" the pace of its stimulus plan. FOMC members also acknowledged that the unemployment rate has dropped considerably since the third round of quantitative easing began.

The euro hit session lows against the dollar at $1.3334 after the release of the Fed minutes and was last at $1.3362, down 0.4 percent. Against the yen, the dollar rose to session highs at 97.96 and last changed hands at 97.80, up 0.6 percent.

