Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday after U.S. data showed a surprise decline in inventories, suggesting that a global glut may be ending after moves by OPEC to cut production.
NEW YORK The dollar trimmed losses against the yen on Monday after data showed business activity in the manufacturing sector came in above the consensus forecast. The dollar was last at 82.32 yen, compared with 82.16 yen prior to the data, but was still down 0.6 percent on the day.
"It gives more credence to the narrative we've been seeing over the past couple of weeks, that stronger U.S. data will make it less likely the Fed will participate in QE3," said John Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington. "If that's how the market takes it, I think it'll be a more dollar positive event."
(Reporting by Nick Olivari and Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday after U.S. data showed a surprise decline in inventories, suggesting that a global glut may be ending after moves by OPEC to cut production.
SAN FRANCISCO When Apple Inc launches its much-anticipated 10th anniversary iPhone this fall, it will offer an unwitting lesson in how much the smartphone industry it pioneered has matured.
TOKYO Japan's government lowered its assessment of consumer spending in February, the first downgrade in 11 months, as some shoppers have become increasingly frugal in the face of rising food prices.