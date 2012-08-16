Stacks of Swiss franc, Euro and U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in a bank in Bern August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Japanese 10,000 yen notes (L) featuring a portrait of Yukichi Fukuzawa, the founding father of modern Japan, $100 notes, featuring an image of Benjamin Franklin, and Chinese 100 yuan notes, featuring an image of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, at the main office of the Korea Exchange Bank are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

NEW YORK The euro rose versus the U.S. dollar and yen on Thursday as investors pared bearish bets against the greenback on raised expectations of action from the European Central Bank to contain the region's more than two-year old debt crisis.

The single currency shared by 17 countries has been prone to bouts of short-covering, or buying back the currency after a sell-off, on positive headlines from euro zone politicians and policymakers. Thursday was no exception.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to back recent comments by the ECB President Mario Draghi and said his recent vow to do all necessary to defend the euro zone is in line European leaders.

Merkel also said time is of the essence in making progress on the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, adding that she feels European leaders are on the right track.

"It seems that Merkel is supporting Draghi's pledge and in that respect Germany appears to be less resistant to the idea of the ECB buying the bonds of Spain and Italy," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.

"At the least, the news fed into the short-covering euro rally that was already going on," he said. "Personally I am not going to read too much into the headlines and am waiting word of concrete ECB action."

The euro last traded at $1.2359, up 0.58 percent on the day.

Tight trading ranges have defined the euro's movement in the last month or so, bouncing between the 21-day simple moving average at $1.2270 as a support and the 55-day simple moving average around $1.2400 acting as a cap on any strength.

"The euro bounced off the support after Merkel's comments. It is a plan and no action yet," said Eric Viloria, senior currency strategist at Forex.com.

"Until we get more clarity come September, we could still see these ranges," he added.

The euro rose 1.05 percent against the yen at 98.08.

A Reuters poll in early August showed the ECB was seen as likely to begin buying Italian and Spanish bonds in September and to cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent. <ECI/INT>

FED POLICY MULLED

A small unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims and a surprise drop in housing starts renewed expectations the Federal Reserve would engage in a third round of large-scale bond purchases, or quantitative easing, to help the sluggish economy. Those data prompted investors to sell the dollar, pulling it down from a one-month high against the yen.

A report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve also signaled business contraction in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region in August, though it was milder than in July.

Quantitative easing is negative for the dollar as it is tantamount to printing money and dilutes its value. Lowered expectations of a third round of QE have pushed Treasury yields, which move inversely to price, higher.

Higher yields make the dollar more attractive to investors, particularly against the yen.

"As long as yields rise in the U.S., dollar/yen will respond," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank. But he said moves tend to be slow, and the dollar could rise to 80 yen or just beyond, though it was unlikely to rise further.

"Even without more quantitative easing the economic backdrop in the U.S. is such that yields will stay low," Barrow said.

The dollar last traded at 79.35 yen, up 0.46 percent but down from a one-month high of 79.39 hit earlier in the session, according to Reuters data.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer in London, editing by Dan Grebler)