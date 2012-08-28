Stacks of Swiss franc, Euro and U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in a bank in Bern August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

U.S. dollar bank notes are seen in a bank in Budapest August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Japanese 10,000 yen notes (L) featuring a portrait of Yukichi Fukuzawa, the founding father of modern Japan, $100 notes, featuring an image of Benjamin Franklin, and Chinese 100 yuan notes, featuring an image of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, at the main office of the Korea Exchange Bank are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

SYDNEY The euro held firm in Asia on Wednesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering, while the Australian dollar languished at one-month lows on persistent worries about Chinese growth.

Traders said news that European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was too busy to attend Friday's Jackson Hole meeting had renewed hopes he could announce a long-awaited plan to tackle the region's debt crisis at the ECB's September 6 policy meeting.

The single currency stood at $1.2564, after gaining more than half a percent to reach a high of $1.2577. Traders said stop-loss buying was triggered following the break of $1.2500 and $1.2540. Immediate resistance is seen at $1.2590, a seven-week peak scaled on Thursday.

Against the yen, the euro drifted up to 98.73, but it jumped more than 1 percent on the New Zealand currency to an eight-week high of NZ$1.5637.

"Short covering was the main catalyst behind the euro price action. We remain long EUR/USD, targeting $1.28 and EURJPY targeting 101.63 yen," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.

The euro's gain also came after both Italy and Spain saw their borrowing costs fall at debt auctions on Tuesday, an encouraging sign for Milan's more challenging long-dated debt sale on Thursday.

However, news out of Europe was not all rosy with figures showing the Spanish economy had fallen deeper into recession and the country's most economically important region, Catalonia, said it needed a major rescue from Madrid.

The rebound in the common currency saw the dollar index .DXY fall back towards a two-month trough of 81.221 set last Thursday. The greenback also lost ground on the yen, slipping to 78.55 from Tuesday's high around 78.78.

But it held its ground against the Australian dollar, which continued to wallow at one-month lows. The Aussie stood at $1.0368, having slipped to $1.0346, a level not seen since July 26.

The Aussie plumbed an eight-week trough against the euro, which reached A$1.2123. The single currency has gained around 4.5 percent since hitting a record low around A$1.1597 early this month.

A confluence of factors have conspired to knock the Aussie lower in recent days including the slowdown in China, Australia's single biggest export market, and worries about the longevity of the country's mining investment boom.

There is no major data out of Asia on Wednesday, in Europe German inflation and Italian retail sales are on offer.

(Editing by Wayne Cole)