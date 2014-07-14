Arrangement of various world currencies including Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Swiss Franc and Russian Rouble pictured in Warsaw January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LONDON The dollar edged up against the yen on Monday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony later in the week for clues on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

U.S. Treasury yields have fallen and Fed Funds futures show investors are pushing back policy tightening expectations following Fed minutes that suggested the central bank was in no rush to hike rates. So a lot will depend on what Yellen says, particularly on the back of an improvement in U.S. data in the second quarter.

"Investors are hoping for Yellen to say something substantial. The Fed, it seems, will tolerate a bit more inflation before it will tighten rates," Commerzbank currency strategist Peter Kinsella said.

"The key is U.S. yields, and if they are not moving higher, it's unlikely to translate into anything substantial for the dollar," he said.

In the euro zone, data showed that industrial production dropped sharply in May, highlighting the fragile state of the bloc's recovery.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will address a European Parliament committee in Strasbourg later on Monday, and the single currency's recent strength against the dollar may be mentioned. ECB policymakers have in the past said the exchange rate's strength worsens the disinflationary situation in the euro zone.

The euro was up 0.15 percent at $1.3626 EUR=, lifted by talk of buying by long-term investors in London trade, while the dollar was up 0.1 percent against the yen at 101.48 JPY=. The euro rose 0.3 percent against the yen to 138.30 yen EURJPY=R, recovering from last week's five-month low of 137.50 yen.

Investors also have their eyes on a policy review by the Bank of Japan on Tuesday, though it is widely expected to maintain its strategy and broader economic outlook.

The BOJ may trim its growth forecast for the current year, sources familiar with its thinking said, reflecting soft exports and a bigger-than-expected fall in household spending after a sales tax hike in April, though the revision would not lead to any policy changes for now.

Demand for the safe-haven yen faded on Friday as concerns eased about the health of Portugal's largest bank and its impact on the euro zone financial system.

CANADIAN DOLLAR

Speculators increased their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with the value of the dollar's net long position rising to $10.34 billion in the week through July 8, according to the data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. [IMM/FX]

Stephen Gallo, European head of currency strategy at the Bank of Montreal, said he expected action this week in the Canadian dollar. The central bank will announce its latest rate decision on Wednesday, followed by inflation data on Friday.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a more than two-week low against the greenback late last week after data showed the country's economy unexpectedly lost jobs last month, solidifying expectations the Bank of Canada will keep rates unchanged.

The dollar was flat against the Canadian counterpart, trading at C$1.0736 CAD=D4.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar stabilized, having fallen late on Friday as the country's central bank chief again said the currency was too strong.

The Aussie last traded at $0.9396 AUD=D4, having dipped as low as $0.9370. Traders said a slew of Chinese economic data on Wednesday could have a bearing on the Australian dollar, given the Asian powerhouse is Australia's largest trading partner.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)