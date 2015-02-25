A man poses with dollars, after buying them at a money exchange in Caracas, Febreuary 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SYDNEY The dollar nursed modest losses early on Thursday, having eased for a second straight session after recent remarks from the head of the Federal Reserve prompted markets to push back the timing of an eventual U.S. interest rate hike.

The euro edged up to $1.1362 EUR=, up from this week's trough of $1.1288, but remained stuck in a $1.12-$1.15 range held since hitting an 11-year trough of $1.1098 a month ago.

Against the yen JPY=, the greenback slipped to 118.86 yen, off this week's high of 119.84. Yet, it too has been struggling for direction since peaking at a 7-1/2-year high of 121.86 yen in early December.

The dollar, however, made a clear break lower against both sterling and the Australian dollar. The pound touched a two-month high of $1.5538 GBP=D4, while the Aussie dollar popped above 79 U.S. cents AUD=D4 for the first time in a month.

Since Fed Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony on Tuesday, markets have shifted their expectations of an initial rate hike toward the end of the year.

Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee the Fed would first remove the word "patient" in describing its approach to interest rate hikes, then enter a phase in which moves are possible at any meeting.

She did not offer any additional insight on the timing of a rate increase before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

"The only thing that is clear is that FOMC has given itself more flexibility than before," said Ray Attrill, Global Co-Head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank.

"If U.S. data begins to positive surprise once more, the market will quickly jump back onto the 'Buy USD' bandwagon."

There were no such surprises on Wednesday, though data showed new U.S. single-family home sales fell only slightly in January despite big declines in the winter-battered Northeast.

In Asia, all eyes are on Australia's private sector capital spending data for the fourth quarter and the first estimate for spending in the 2015-16 financial year ECONAU.

Analysts are keen to see if there will be a pick-up in spending intentions from non-mining companies to offset the cooling resources sector. Any upside surprises will no doubt help lift the Aussie dollar.

