NEW YORKThe dollar's rally halted on Monday as profit-taking emerged after Friday's solid U.S. jobs report reinforced the view the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in mid-2015.

The greenback came off 12 straight weeks of gains since early July, the longest such stretch in more than 40 years. Analysts reckoned the dollar's winning streak would resume as the U.S. economy will likely grow faster than Europe and Japan in the foreseeable future as China shows signs of slowing.

"In the absence of major U.S. data, people decided to take profits on their longer dollar positions," said Martin Schwerdtfeger, currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, fell 0.87 percent to 85.942, putting it on track for its biggest one-day fall since January .DXY. It rose to a four-year high of 86.746 on Friday. During its 12-week winning run, it gained about 7.7 percent.

Against the yen, the greenback was on track for its largest one-day decline since April on the EBS trading platform JPY=EBS. It was down 0.73 percent on the day at 108.97 yen after hitting a six-year peak of 110.09 yen last Thursday.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.89 percent to $1.2628, holding above a two-year low of $1.25005 hit on Friday. It was set for its biggest rise against the greenback since March, according to EBS data.

The single currency hit a near two-month high against the Swiss franc, and last traded up nearly 0.2 percent at 1.21265 francs EURCHF=EBS

The euro rose as traders brushed off a disappointing report on German industrial orders, which fell 5.7 percent in August, the biggest monthly drop since 2009.

While investors are increasingly convinced the Fed will raise rates next year, most believe the European Central Bank will loosen policy further as part of efforts to rescue a moribund euro zone economy, arguing for a weaker euro.

"It does look like a perfect storm for the euro against the dollar at the moment," said Peter Kinsella, a Commerzbank strategist in London. "The dollar is the only show in town."

Speculators increased their bullish bets on the dollar in the latest week to their largest since June 2013, with the value of the dollar's net long position rising to $37.36 billion in the week ended Sept. 30 from $35.81 billion the previous week.

This was the seventh straight week net longs in the dollar have totaled at least $30 billion, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Among other major currencies, the Australian dollar climbed 0.95 percent to $0.8757 AUD=D4 compared with a more than four-year low of $0.8642 hit on Friday. Investors will be watching a Reserve Bank of Australia review on Tuesday for efforts to talk the currency even lower.

