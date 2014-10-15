U.S. dollar, euro and Swiss franc bank notes are seen on top of the notes of the Hungarian forint in a bank in Budapest August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A Canadian dollar coin, commonly called a 'Loonie' and an American dollar bill are seen in this staged photo in Toronto, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

NEW YORK The U.S. dollar hit a three-week low against the euro and a more than one-month low against the yen on Wednesday after weak U.S. economic data heightened concerns that the Federal Reserve would delay its first interest rate hike.

Commerce Department data showed U.S. retail sales dropped 0.3 percent in September, while the Labor Department said prices received by U.S. producers fell 0.1 percent in September, the first decline in more than a year.

In addition, the New York Fed's Empire State general business conditions index plunged to 6.17 in October from September's 27.54, marking the weakest pace of manufacturing activity in New York state since April.

The data bolstered views that the Fed would delay raising rates from rock-bottom levels. A rate hike is expected to boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the United States.

"All three key data, paired with the decline in Treasury yields and declines in energy prices, are all raising concern regarding the timing of the Fed's next move," said Sireen Harajli, currency strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.

Harajli said the drop was an opportunity to buy the greenback, however, on the view that the U.S. economy would still outperform. Brent crude LCOc1 hit a four-year low of $83.37 a barrel on Wednesday, which supported the view that disinflation would prevent the Fed from hiking rates sooner.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries US30YT=RR yields fell to a session low of 2.673 percent, their lowest since September 2012.

Analysts said the weak U.S. data turned traders' focus back to the United States after worrying economic figures from Europe and the United Kingdom weighed on the euro and sterling Tuesday.

"The U.S. had such strong numbers for a long time, we were due for a pullback," said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp in New York.

Data showing China's consumer inflation slowed more than expected in September to a nearly five-year low also underscored signs of disinflation worldwide.

The euro EUR= was last up 0.9 percent against the dollar at $1.2773, below a three-week high of $1.2885 hit earlier in the session. The dollar was last down 0.89 percent against the yen JPY= at 106.09 yen after hitting a more than one-month low of 105.21.

The dollar was last down 0.99 percent against the Swiss franc CHF= at 0.9441 franc after hitting a three-week low of 0.9361 in earlier trading. The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.83 percent at 85.106.

The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX stock index was last down 1.8 percent.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and James Dalgleish)