NEW YORK The dollar rebounded on Tuesday, supported by a retreat in oil prices that has helped to lift it against commodity-linked currencies.

In afternoon New York trade, the dollar index reached a 4-1/2 year high, while gaining 1.30 percent against the Norwegian crown and hitting a fresh seven-year high against the yen.

Upbeat comments from two influential U.S. Federal Reserve officials stressing the positive impact on the U.S. economy of the drop in energy prices contributed to the greenback's strength.

The biggest data point on the calendar is Friday's U.S. employment report for November.

"The dollar is benefiting from a renewed selloff in oil after a sharp rise yesterday," said John Doyle, director of markets at Washington, D.C.-based Tempus Inc.

"The nonfarm payrolls is obviously one of the main indicators the Fed is looking at now that we are done with QE (quantitative easing)," Doyle said. "A better-than-expected number is going to be dollar positive on the idea of a sooner-rather-than-later rate hike, and vice versa." .

Comments on Monday by Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer and New York Fed President William Dudley that soft oil prices would only temporarily dampen overall U.S. prices, continued to resonate. The pair painted a mostly rosy outlook, suggesting the Fed was not letting energy markets distract it from lifting rates.

In contrast, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are grappling with deflation threats, and the sharp fall in oil prices adds to their concerns. The ECB meets on Thursday.

The dollar index .DXY was up 0.77 percent at 88.622. The dollar advanced to a seven-year peak of 119.22 yen, up 0.70 percent JPY=. The euro fell to a one-week low of $1.2381, a loss of 0.70 percent on the day.

A Reuters poll put the November U.S. jobless rate at 5.8 percent, unchanged from October, with 230,000 jobs being added. Average earnings are expected to pick up. ECONUS

Falling crude oil prices knocked the Norwegian currency down 1.30 percent against the U.S. dollar to 7.0247 crowns NOK=.

The U.S. unit traded up 0.58 percent against the Canadian dollar at C$1.1394 CAD=. The Aussie dollar AUD=D4 fell 0.49 percent to $0.8447, flirting with Monday's four-year low of $0.8417.

