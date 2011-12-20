One hundred Euro banknotes lay on top of various Swiss Franc notes in this picture illustration at a bank in Warsaw, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

SYDNEY The euro held onto modest gains on Wednesday, as an unexpectedly strong Spanish debt auction as well as upbeat German and U.S. data sparked a relief rally, though the mood remains brittle.

The euro was steady at $1.3080, having risen as high as $1.3131 at one stage on heavy short-covering. The single currency gained 0.6 percent on Tuesday, well-off an 11-month low of $1.2944 hit last week.

Key resistance is found at $1.3150, with initial support at $1.3050, ahead of a major barrier at $1.2980.

The focus of the day will be on the European Central Bank's offer of three-year loans to banks to help lenders lower their funding costs, though there is much uncertainty about what demand it will draw.

A Reuters poll forecast that 250 billion euro could be borrowed, with estimates ranging from as little as 50 billion to as much as 450 billion euros.

Sources reported more than 10 Italian banks, including major lenders, were looking to apply for the loans by using state-guaranteed bonds as collateral, with talk they could tap as much as 70 billion euros, or around 15 percent of the total.

Investors hope the first ever limit-free, ultra-cheap and longer funding tender will tempt banks to buy Italian and Spanish debt and pull yields lower.

"A significant uptake is all but guaranteed and that's something that could continue this 'risk-on' (mood)," said Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.

"We may get our Santa Claus rally we've all been hoping for."

An improvement in Germany's business climate in December, as measured by the Munich-based Ifo think tank, as well as a sharp drop in Spanish short-term borrowing costs boosted riskier assets, with key U.S. stock indexes jumping.

U.S. housing starts also rose to a 1- year high in November, a sign the sector could be gaining momentum.

Rennie, however, believes the rally will run out of steam in January.

"That optimism will quickly fizzle out as the ECB is still a long way from embracing quantitative easing," he said.

The euro lost ground on risk currencies, falling over one percent on the Australian dollar to test major support at A$1.2960, opening the way to an 11-month trough.

It was also under pressure against a broadly stronger Swissy, nearing a seven-week trough as investors unwind euro long positions.

The Swissy has been gaining strength since last week when the Swiss National Bank kept the euro/swiss floor unchanged, disappointing some speculators who had bet on a rise to 1.2500 francs. It was last at 1.2183 francs from a peak of 1.2396 last week.

The dollar last stood at 0.9314 francs, having hit a 9-day trough at one stage.

The dollar index .DXY eased 0.5 percent to 79.833, well off last week's 11-month peak, while it was still stuck at around 77.83 against the yen.

The Bank of Japan ends a policy meeting Wednesday but is not expected to take any further action.